Algeria: Demonstrators Reiterate Main Demand - 'Departure of All Figures of System'

The popular marches continued in Algiers and across the country's provinces, for the 8th Friday in a row. The protesters had the same demands; "radical change" and the departure of the "figures of the system," reported APS journalists.

In the main streets of the capital, where large number of policemen were deployed, the protesters called for "a transition without the 3 B (Bensalah, Belaïz and Bedoui)" and rejected "a presidential election supervised by Bedoui," according to banners and posters held by the demonstrators who also demanded "the immediate departure of Abdelkader Bensalah" and called for "the fight against corruption."

This Friday's marches come in the wake of the appointment of Abdelkader Bensalah as Head of State, in accordance with Article 102 of the Constitution. Bensalah summoned the electorate for 4 July 2019 to elect a new President of the Republic.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans expressing their attachment to national unity and reaffirming that "sovereignty belongs exclusively to the people".

Like the previous Fridays, first groups of demonstrators started to pour into Algiers Streets, the main Post Office esplanade and Maurice Audin Square, their favorite places of rally since February 22nd.

However, incidents were reported at the Maurice-Audin Square when individuals threw projectiles at police officers, who responded with the launch of tear gas grenades. Such behaviors led to acts of vandalism, noted APS journalists.

The security forces have arrested a number of individuals responsible for these acts of vandalism. This incident caused protesters to disperse and leave earlier than usual.