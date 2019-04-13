Namibia: N$1m Elevator At Iyambo's Temporary State-Owned House Illegal

The presidency says officials who illegally installed a N$1 million elevator at the state-owned house occupied by former vice president Nickey Iyambo will be charged.

State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari announced this in a media statement issued on Friday.

The presidency said Geingob was against the elevator plan.

"President Hage Geingob mandated management in the presidency, acting in close collaboration with the secretary to Cabinet, George Simataa and the executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister, to do everything possible to identify the culprits and lay charges in accordance with applicable laws of the Republic of Namibia," Hengari said.

Geingob's action comes after The Namibian reported last month that senior government officials discussed a proposal to install a N$2 million elevator at the state-owned house occupied by Iyambo.

According to Hengari, "those implicated, whether in government or the private sector, will be prosecuted accordingly, and made to pay for this illegal expenditure".

He said senior officials in the presidency concluded that the elevator installation at the house was illegal.

The scheme was uncovered after it came to light that certain officials had illegally authorised the installation of the elevator at a cost of around N$1 million, the spokesperson said.

"The installation was carried out without due authorieation and respect for procurement procedures," he added.

Hengari said "Geingob has repeatedly instructed government officials to do more with less, and not to engage in frivolous or unauthorised spending of government resources".

The spokesperson said "regrettably, unprincipled officials hastily and clandestinely installed the elevator two weeks later, between 1-8 April 2019, without consultation and prior knowledge of senior management in the Presidency".

He said this was done after the presidency distanced itself from this transaction.

Hengari said the president has directed a full-scale investigation, to be constituted by the secretary to Cabinet, assisted by officials in the presidency.