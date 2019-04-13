Nigeria: House of Reps Passes Bill On Fishery Institute of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to establish the Fishery Institute of Nigeria, NGO for fisheries research, education and cooperative training in Nigeria to enhance the agricultural sector.

The institute will be responsible for the broad functions of research experimentation, sample application and patenting, education and training, among others.

Rep. Abiante Awaji-Inombek (Rivers-PDP), who disclosed this on Friday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that the bill was passed on Thursday.

Awaji-Inombek emphasised that the bill having been thoroughly looked into by the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions as well as the House Committee of the Whole before being passed, would address challenges faced in the fisheries sub-sector.

He said that the institute would be responsible for the conduct of basic and applied research of national and strategic importance for sustenance of brackish water culture system.

He also said that the institute would act as a repository of information on brackish water fishery resources with a systematic database.

The institute, the lawmaker said, would direct the process of species and system expansion in Nigeria brackish water aquaculture.

He further stated that the institute would provide for human resource development, capacity building and skill development through training, education and extension.

Awaji-Inombek also said that the institute would conduct research into brackish water quality management, pollution control and fisheries resources economy and marketing.

He added that the institute would also improve and enhance the livelihood of the creek dwellers with emphasis on youth and women.

The lawmaker said that, "the institute seeks to draw it's funding from around subvention from the Federal Government, monetary gifts, research grants or aids and contributions from national and international organisations.

"The institute will also be funded through internally generated revenue from research breakthroughs, product and services provided at the ratio of 75 per cent - 25 per cent for the institute and the Federal Government," he added.

Reports have it that the bill scaled through third reading in the House of Representatives and had been sent to the Senate for concurrence before transmission to the President for assent.