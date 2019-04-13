Kenya: 3 Children Killed As Fire Razes Rental Rooms in Likoni

Three children died in house fires in Likoni, Mombasa County, on Friday afternoon.

The boy and two girls, aged one to five years, died in at about 1.30pm as the fire razed a block of 14 rental rooms at Jamvi la Wageni.

It started in one of the rooms, witnesses said.

The National Youth Service fire brigade respond but did not have access due to haphazard construction.

Likoni deputy divisional police commander Elina Wanjala said they were yet to establish the cause of the fire.

The bodies were taken to Coast Provincial General Hospital Mortuary.

Mr Richard Oware, the father of one of the children, said the flames were overwhelming when he reached the scene.

"There was no way you could save anything. It is a sad day for we have lost three lives including that of my one and a half year-old Isaac Simuyu Oware," he said.

"God gave us Isaac but he has decided to take him back so we say 'thank you' even though we desired to live with him. I never though he would leave us in such a horrible manner."

The father of the other two children was not in a position to speak to journalists.

Affected families asked the county and the Kenya Red Cross Society to help them as they were left homeless.