South Africa: 'Let the Law Take Its Course' - Msimanga Comments On Theft Claims Against His Brother

DA Gauteng premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says if there is any case of theft against his younger brother, the law must take its course.

Msimanga was speaking to News24 following reports that his brother, Nkululeko, who is a revenue agent for the City, was allegedly implicated in the theft of computers from the City's offices.

Msimanga said while he was still getting all the facts on the matter, he believed that there was never a reported number of computers that went missing from the City in March, as alleged by the ANC Caucus in a statement.

According to the caucus, Nkululeko was allegedly caught stealing 100 computers on surveillance video, following an investigation by City officials who became concerned after computers started disappearing over a period of months from 2016.

"As far as I read the statement by the ANC, I think there is a whole lot of hogwash that is there," Msimanga said.

Msimanga said his younger brother was never hired by him, nor by his administration.

"He was hired in 2015 - that is over a year before we took office," he said.

Msimanga said the claims made by the ANC caucus through a statement were "disingenuous" and he believed that they were coming at him at the expense of his brother.

"If there is a case, people must account and people must respond but at the same time I do not think I would want in any way to prevent the investigation from taking place, if there is one.

"If there is an investigation taking place, I am one of the people that will say: 'Let the law take its course,'" he said.

Msimanga added that to his understanding, his brother was never arrested.

"Apparently, during the course of the day, they were saying that he was arrested at my mom's house, which is nonsense because he has never been arrested. If there is a case, let investigations take place and let the law take its course," said Msimanga.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed they had handed over misconduct allegations to the police to investigate.

Mashigo said that on two separate dates, March 12 around 15:20 and March 19 around 14:15, computer boxes went missing from the offices and Nkululeko was implicated in their disappearance.

"The police are the ones who will tell you whether he was arrested or released. All we did was to report the case because it has now been a while since we have been losing these computers," said Mashigo.

Asked about the investigation and given the case number, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe confirmed that a case of theft was registered at the Pretoria Central police station. Selepe said investigations were ongoing and no further comment would be made. "At this stage, we cannot comment on any aspect of the case, that includes the identity of both the victim and suspect, since the matter is not yet before court," Selepe said.

Selepe said there had been no arrests for the case number provided.

Source: News24