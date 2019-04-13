Kenya: Homeboyz Presenter Didge Apologises for 'Tasteless' Remarks

Homeboyz Radio Presenter Didge has apologised for remarks he made on-air regarding the circumstances of Moi University student Ivy Wangechi.

Didge was suspended from work after making jokes and puns during the 'Mtaani' show about Ms Wangechi's death as his co-presenters laughed.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Didge told girls to be mindful of the person they are dating because that is how they might die.

Homeboyz Radio subsequently pulled down the show and suspended the presenter pending internal investigation.

In a lengthy post on Instagram moments after his suspension, Didge said he regret his utterances after realising his mistake and apologised to his fans and the public who might have been hurt by his comments.

"It is with a sincere heart that I apologise to anyone who was offended by the remarks made on our show Mtaani yesterday (Tuesday the 9th of March) past 10pm. After careful revision of the said show, we made some remarks that were provocative and seemingly tasteless on a very sensitive subject matter, having said that, I am also deeply sorry to anyone who might have been hurt by these comments. As one of the lead presenters of the Mtaani show i take full responsibility and i'm totally remorseful for the specific statements. i would also like to apologise to our colleagues and the @homeboyzkenya (HBR) station as a whole. We as MTAANI apologise to our fans as well and the immediate public on this issue. We are definitely taking steps to make sure we improve on the quality of our content," wrote Didge.

Ivy Wangechi was killed inside Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where she was doing her final exams.

The suspect, Naftali Njahi Kinuthia, is said to have hit her with an axe before slitting the throat with a sword.

It is with a sincere heart that I apologise to anyone who was offended by the remarks made on our show Mtaani yesterday (Tuesday the 9th of March) past 10pm. After careful revision of the said show, we made some remarks that were provocative and seemingly tasteless on a very sensitive subject matter, having said that, I am also deeply sorry to anyone who might have been hurt by these comments. As one of the lead presenters of the Mtaani show i take full responsibility and i'm totally remorseful for the specific statements. i would also like to apologise to our colleagues and the @homeboyzkenya (HBR) station as a whole. We as MTAANI apologise to our fans as well and the immediate public on this issue. We are definitely taking steps to make sure we improve on the quality of our content. 💛👊🏾👑

A post shared by didge (@didgethesinger) on Apr 10, 2019 at 2:24am PDT