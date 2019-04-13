Kenya: Trio Arrested Heading to Nairobi With Food Meant for Dadaab Refugees

Officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening arrested three men who were in possession of relief food.

The trio, Abdijabar Sheikh Alio, Muktar Manoor and Suleiman Ibrahim Siat, were found ferrying 600 bags of sorghum meant for refugees in Dadaab camp. They were heading to Nairobi.

"The goods were meant for refugees at Dadaab, but they were diverted to Nairobi for resale," DCI said in a tweet.

The three will be charged with being in possession of unaccustomed goods.

Nairobi News has established that the sorghum was donated by the World Food Program (WFP) after Kenya was hit by drought.

Investigations into the incident is ongoing with detectives keen to establish how the three ended up with the goods.