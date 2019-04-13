Kenya: Love-Struck Policeman Aimed Rifle At Barmaid, Kills Her Workmate Instead

A family in Mokwerero Village, Kisii county is in agony after their kin, Dominic Oyugi, 32, was shot dead by a police officer in a pub on Thursday night.

Police Constable Joseph Mauti is said to have been frustrated after his two- weeks effort to seduce a barmaid working at the pub failed to bear fruit.

On Thursday night, he excused himself from night shift at Itumbe police station and headed to the pub armed with his official rifle.

His intention was to shoot the barmaid. However the deceased, who also works in the pub as a waiter, shielded his workmate from being shot at.

A furious Constable Mauti pumped two bullets into his stomach, killing him instantly.

Mr Evans Omayio, a cousin to the deceased, said they received news of the incident at 11pm and rushed to the scene only to find him dead.

"We are really saddened as a family, losing a young man who had not even married is something that is very painful" he said.

The mother of the deceased, Ms Alixinah Gesare, wants the culprit to be arraigned in court and charged.

Kisii county police commander Martin Kibet said Constable Mauti had requested for permission to go for supper before he went to commit the crime.

"We have received the report and the suspect is in custody awaiting completion of investigations after which he will be arraigned in court," said the police boss.

"I urge police officers to share their problems with their immediate supervisors to avoid such incidents," he added.

"The motive of the killing has not been known but investigation officers are on the ground to establish what transpired."