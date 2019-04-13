13 April 2019

Kenya: Security for Some of the Leaders Associated With Ruto Withdrawn

Leaders closely associated with Deputy President William Ruto are up in arms following the alleged withdrawal of their security.

Those affected include Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MP Kimani Ichungwah of Kikuyu among others.

Waititu and Ichungwah confirmed the withdrawal of their security detail, saying they was yet to be told the reasons.

The leaders and those close to them see the move as linked to their close association with the DP and perceived wrangles in the ruling party.

"It is clear they are being targeted because of associating with Ruto but I don't the approach is good for the country," one MP said.

There has been no comment or confirmation from Police Headquarters on the matter.

