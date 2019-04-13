Nigeria: Working With D'Banj Has Been Rewarding - CheekyChizzy

There is the popular belief that being signed to a record label owned by a popular musician would be less work and a shortcut to stardom; such has been the case for fast rising singer, songwriter and producer, Chisom Ifeachor, a.k.a Cheekychizzy, who is signed to D'banj's DB Records.

In a chat with Showtime, the singer who just dropped a new single titled 'Kokoma' shared his experience working with the self-styled 'Koko Master'.

"It's been an honor and a privilege because it has really helped my craft and expanded my horizon. It's been tasking and so educating. I have learnt a lot; good and bad. It's been a great experience working with the legend", he said.

With plans to release more projects, collaborations before the year runs out, plus a likely body of work as he makes his way into becoming one of Nigeria's biggest all-round music exports, Cheekychizzy has no regrets signing a record deal with Dbanj.

"I'm blowing up by any means. A lot of people have said that if I wasn't with Dbanj I would have probably been blown now. But then I wouldn't know if I would be making as much money as I'm making now.

Without a blown single I already toured the world and made enough money to take care of my immediate and personal needs. It's about making gain for your personal self and family. I always tell people who tell me that I would have blown if I wasn't sign to Dbanj's record label that if I didn't, I wouldn't be this knowledgeable. I would have made a lot of mistakes."

Speaking further, he shared what he has learnt from the 'Koko Master'.

"Trust me, I've learnt a lot about the business side of showbiz. I've been quiet for years, perfecting my skills and getting set for the game. It's time to put all I've learnt to work. I hope they are ready", he said.