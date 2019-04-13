Nigeria: Why Blackface Must Stop Attacking 2Face - African China

Nigerian reggae-dance-hall singer, African China has advised Blackface, embittered member of defunct music group, Plantashun Boyz, to quit his continuous attacks on popular afro-pop singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

In a chat with Showtime, the 'Mr. President' singer explained why Blackface must stop his incessant ranting that 2face betrayed him.

"I said it before and I will say it again Blackface should move on with his life and let 2face be; because up till now he has not given any reason why he is angry with 2face. For me right now, he's losing a lot of his fans and it's not good for him or his music."

Recall that Blackface accused 2Baba of stealing his songs, 'Let Somebody Love You' and 'African Queen', and took sole credit for both songs and refused to share royalties from both songs with him as the original owner.

Meanwhile, the matter is yet to be settled but is already before Justice Oyefeso at the Ikeja High Court, pending when the case would be called for hearing.