Nigeria: Waje and I Pray Together a Lot - Omawumi

Music powerhouse, Omawumi Megbele, professionally known as Omawumi has revealed what she and fellow musician, Waje, who is also her long term friend, have in common.

According to the 'Bottom Belle' singer, the friendship bond she and Waje have shared for more than a decade is more of a spiritual thing.

"I don't even know where the bond came from; in fact I'm tired, somebody should come and carry her away (Laughs). To tell the truth, I think it's primarily a God kind of bond. Waje and I have a lot of things in common; we almost speak the same language. If Waje hears something she knows that I'm going to love it. One of what we have in common is that we pray a lot together", she said.

Speaking further, she rubbished insinuations that Waje's love for her may be borne out of the favours Waje had enjoyed from her in the past.

"That's bull crap! I don't get it, let alone understand it. I think Waje has given me a lot; dare I say more than I've ever given her. But that is the thing about us; we tend to outdo each other. If I buy a gift for Waje today, tomorrow she would buy me a gift that is more expensive than my own; and then the next time I'll give her something more expensive, that's what we do.

Waje was there for me at a time I did not allow anybody into my life; and the decision that she helped me to make is what has informed my being a mother today, but I won't go into the details of that. Waje has always supported every decision that that I took even when she doesn't agree with it.

And its vice versa, because nobody is a kid; we understand that whatever action we take as adults, we ought to be accountable for it. So I think it's an equal balance", she noted.