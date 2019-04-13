Nigeria: The Slums, Ghettoes Have Been My Inspiration - Slimcase

For popular street music artiste and hypeman, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, a.k.a Slimcase it took 10-whole years of persistence before gaining prominence on the Nigerian music scene. But the setbacks he suffered never deterred his determination tobecome a star.

In a chat, Slimcase told Showtime what his major sources of inspiration were during his 10-years of struggle to stardom.

"The slums of Lagos, the streets, the people, the ghetto and its survival have all been my source of inspiration over the years."

He added that for him, making music for 10-years before gaining recognition was God's way of preparing him for what was to come.

"It wasn't a delay, it was God preparing me for what was to come after.

Speaking further, he explained why he describes himself as the second in command and not the king of street slangs. "No one can come out to say he is the king of Lamba but the king of street because Lamba comes out every day, so, to be on a safe side I call myself 'Otunba Lamba'. It's like the second in command; if you want to be the king you're free", he noted.

The 'Azaman' hitmaker noted that among other things, his experiences so far in the Nigerian music industry have taught him to trust in God.

"My experiences have taught me to trust in God and in my savings and investment because music comes and goes, so I invest. Not everything you see on social media or TV is real; everything is packaging, so, know what you wish for", he said.

Speaking about the sacrifices he had had to make for his music career so far, he said; "I have invested money that I should invest for tomorrow and I've invested time I should have spent to build relationships with loved ones on this thing called music."