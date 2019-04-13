Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - Ahmed Musa Warns Super Eagles

The stand-in captain for the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has reacted to Friday's Africa Cup of Nations draw which pitched Nigeria in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Musa though delighted to see the Super Eagles drawn in a somewhat easy group was quick to warn that it would not be a stroll in the park as the other teams will be coming to Egypt to also prove their might.

"I feel very happy with the draw," Musa told Supersport moments after the draw in Egypt was completed.

He added: "We have a good group no doubt, but with these new teams in our group, it won't be easy for the Super Eagles."

"It has not been easy missing out on the last two editions, but we are back now. The Super Eagles have a young squad, but I am confident we can achieve something."

"The qualifiers were good preparation for us. We will have more preparations before the tournament proper."

Musa was recently voted as the Player of the Year at the NFF Awards.

The fleet-footed forward also won the Goal of the Year with his strike against Iceland at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Musa has scored six times for his Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr, so far this term.