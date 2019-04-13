Uganda: Jose Chameleone Confirms He Will Vie for Top Kampala Seat in Elections

Popular singer Jose Chameleone has confirmed that he will vie for a political seat in Uganda's 2021 general elections.

Talk of Chameleone's interest in the Kampala Lord Mayor seat has been swirling for some time now, but the musician had never made a comment.

Well, he did just that earlier this week while addressing journalists at a club in Kampala.

"I have been a leader all my life and it won't be a challenge for me to lead the people of Kampala if they want me to lead them as their Lord Mayor" Chameleone was quoted by the Nile Post.

In a separate interview, the 'Valu Valu' hit maker claimed he had opted to vie for the seat after intense pressure from Kampala boda boda riders.

"I didn't have this idea, but it started from the people of Kampala themselves especially the boda boda riders who keep asking me to stand. They say I am the right person for the position.

"I want to make my contribution the same way Bobi Wine has made his contribution" noted Chameleone.

He will be contesting as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Mikie Wine has claimed that his elder brother Bobi Wine may challenge long serving President Yoweri Museveni

Bobi Wine won the Kyandondo East parliamentary seat with a landslide in a by-election in April 2017.