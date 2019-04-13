Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Labour Gives Buhari May 1 Deadline

The organised labour has given President Muhammadu Buhari May 1 deadline to sign the N30,000 new Minimum Wage.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba gave the deadline on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, "The expectation of workers is that President should be able to sign the Minimum Wage Bill, doing all due diligence before 1st of May. That is the position we have made very clearly and that is our expectation.

"We have not gotten to where we are on a platter of gold, we will continue to engage the process. So our expectation is that yes, workers day, we demand that this thing will also be delivered and therefore we are working hard and hoping that that will be done.

"We expect that there will be a time line so that workers can get the new minimum wage in their pockets because the economic challenge is now biting harder especially those that are on fixed wages."

On the alleged plan to increase fuel pump price, he said that Nigerians have been so much impoverished that fuel increase would increase the hardships in the polity

"In the first place, is there subsidy? It is a question that nobody has answered," he stated, adding, "Like the President (Buhari) said, subsidy is corruption and we stand on that.

Buhari receives report on implementation of N30,000 National Minimum Wage

"We can be talking of subsidy if actually we don't produce crude oil. They have not been able to address the issue of our currency. We are paying for in efficiency."