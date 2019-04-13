Somalia: At Least Four People Wounded in Grenade Blast in Kismayo City

At least four people were reported to have been injured in Kismayo after unknown assailants hurled a grenade at a tea shop at Golol junction on Friday evening.

Jubbaland security forces arrived in the scene and launched an investigation into the incident which comes amid tight security in the coastal city, according to the residents.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb attack, but, such incidents are commonly blamed on the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.

Jubbaland state security officials are yet to comment on the attack, however, police say those injured are civilians and were admitted in local hospital for treatment.