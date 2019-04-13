Kenya: Ivy Wangechi's Killer Discharged From Hospital

Naftali Kinuthia, the man accused of murdering Ivy Wangechi in cold blood, has been discharged from hospital.

Kinuthia will be detained in an undisclosed location over the weekend and will be taken to court on Monday.

He had been admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital since Tuesday CEO Wilson Aruasa confirmed that he was discharged on Friday evening.

He said police would interrogate him over the weekend to solidify the case.

Naftali is alleged to have accosted Ms Wangechi inside MTRH, hit her on the head with an axe before slitting her throat with a sword.

He then attempted to flee from the scene but was cornered by irate mob led by boda boda riders who clobbered him senseless before he was rescued by police and taken to the hospital where he was admitted to nurse injuries.

Initial investigations by police later indicated that he was angry after she refused to pick his calls despite having bankrolled her birthday celebrations.

Her body has since been moved to Nairobi.