Namibia: 'Black Baboon' Slur At Swakop Restaurant Being Investigated

The Erongo police are investigating claims of racial discrimination and defamation of character which allegedly took place at a popular restaurant at Swakopmund near Spar on Wednesday night.

A 33-year-old black customer was allegedly called a "black baboon" by someone else at the restaurant's bar. He was allegedly also told not to enter the bar again because "it is only for German people, not for blacks".

Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu said the suspect is known but not yet arrested, pending the finalisation of the investigation.

"Racial discrimination is taken very seriously, hence our investigation. We have to consider the merits of the case, and either continue with an arrest, or submit to the prosecutor general to decide the way forward," he told The Namibian today (Saturday, 13 April).

The owner of the restaurant told this newspaper there was a disturbance at his business on Wednesday evening, and that the Swakopmund Neighbourhood Watch was summoned to intervene and remove a "troublemaker".

"He told me he would come and shoot me in front of my customers," the owner said, stating that CCTV images captured much of the disturbance.