Namibia: Chinese National in Custody for Forged Driver's License

LI Cheng (29), who is a Chinese national with a Namibian permanent residence permit, was arrested last Thursday on charges of forgery and uttering related to a fake driver's licence document.

He was arrested while inside the Swakopmund Police Station when he presented a forged temporary driving licence document as the original in order to certify three copies for himself, Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said.

Cheng appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Friday, and was denied bail. He remains in custody until his next appearance on Wednesday as investigations continue.