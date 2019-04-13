Tanzania: Missing Boy Returns Home After More Than 190 Days

Dar es Salaam — A standard five 13-year-old boy from Provise Gate Primary School, Idrissa Ally, who was allegedly abducted on September 26, 2018, finally returned home and re-united with his parents in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam.

Idrissa was allegedly abducted, when he was playing with his fellow pupils in the school grounds by unknown men. He has been away from his parents for 198 days.

He returned home at around 5 PM on his own. According to Idrissa's father, Mr Iddi the family received a call yesterday afternoon Friday April 12, from an unknown person, who told them that his son was at the Ubungo bus terminal.

"We couldn't believe...when we called back the man told us that Idrissa was on his way home; we waited anxiously," said Mr Iddi.

At around 5 PM Idrissa arrived home on a motorcycle, "although Idrissa was looking tired but the entire family burst into joy after seeing him," said the fatether.

Mr Iddi said his son told him that he was in Morogoro locked in a house. He said that Idrissa knew he was in Morogoro because there were words, written on the walls 'Kilakala Morogoro.'

He was unharmed and healthy, though a bit weary from what is believed to be long hours of travel.

He was abducted by unknown people, who were in a saloon car.