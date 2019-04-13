Nigeria: Qualitative Education Key to Defeating Corruption, Terrorism - Buhari

Calabar — President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration was aware of the unique role qualitative education can play in curbing corruption, terrorism, violent crimes and other Social vices that have held Nigeria hostage.

President Buhari made the disclosure on Saturday while delivering his address during the 32nd convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar, UNICAL.

He also asserted that good education was critical to creative thinking and correct decision making especially as the world has become more competitive today.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta, Pst. Usani Usani said his administration will continue to fight the menace of corruption until it is totally eradicated or rendered impotent.

His words: "This government is deeply aware of the unique role that qualitative education can play in promoting awareness about the destructive nature of corruption, terrorism, violent crimes and other social vices that has held our nation hostage.

"My administration will continue to fight these ills until we can totally eradicate and, or render them impotent.

"Your university and others in the country must key into the struggle and commit yourselves to our collective success.

I enjoin you to continue to inculcate in your students the virtues of honesty, diligence and tolerance.

He said: "Good education makes us creative thinkers and correct decision makers. In a competitive world such as ours, education is a necessity for all human beings, after food, clothing and shelter.

"Your University has recognized that good education is constructive in nature and constructs our future forever. It is indeed a vital way to personal growth and sustainable national development.

"Our Universities must remain at the vanguard of the continuous struggle to provide good and useful education for our citizens and for the ultimate development of our nation. It is a major mandate and a challenge which they must gird their loins to confront much more ferociously, now, than they had ever done," he said.