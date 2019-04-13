Malawi Music Festival Lake of Stars Returns With New Discovery

Malawi's celebrated international arts event, Lake of Stars festival returns this year in an exciting new format dubbed "Lake of Stars Discovery".

Zilanie Gondwe: We're excited about the direction we're taking Lake of Stars this year

The venue for 2019 edition of Lake of Stars festival: New discoveries

The three-day celebration will take place from September 27 - 29 in a beautiful, remote setting where a castle stands on the curve of the lake - Kachere Kastle in Nkhata Bay district, northern Malawi.

Following a successful 15th anniversary Lake of Stars festival in 2018, this year's event will be run as a boutique festival in an exciting new location.

According to LOS, in keeping with the tradition of moving the festival around the regions to showcase the diversity of the country and ensure that the economic benefits are realised by more than one community, Lake of Stars Discovery will take place in the north.

"Offering a unique, immersive adventure for festival goers, Lake of Stars Discovery will be held in a stunning lodge built in the style of a Moroccan castle set on rolling white sands by the crystal-clear waters of Lake Malawi.

"In 2018 Lake of Stars celebrated its 15th anniversary with its biggest production to date, taking two years to plan and breaking new ground with a line-up including one of the biggest bands in Africa, Sauti Sol, and global US megastars Major Lazer.

"Lake of Stars Discovery will now offer guests a world-class boutique festival experience with a curated line up of music, talks, poetry, theatre, film, art, workshops and wellness activities, in an inspiring setting," reads a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

In her remarks, Lake of Stars' Head of Media Zilanie Gondwe said: "We're excited about the direction we're taking Lake of Stars this year. Our new Discovery edition will offer a unique adventure for festival goers in an unparalleled, intimate setting. Lake of Stars has always been about more than the big names. It's about creating memories and shared experiences.

Gondwe added that LOS's vision is also about uncovering and promoting new artists alongside established talent.

"And in 2019 we're amplifying this by shining a light on amazing rising stars in new music and art in Malawi, southern Africa and beyond. I invite everyone to join us on this journey of discovery to hear the sounds and experience the creativity of the Warm Heart of Africa," she said.

For over fifteen years the Lake of Stars project has been on a mission: to promote Malawian music, culture and tourism.

The arts have breathed life into the country's festival tourism industry, with dozens of vibrant events now happening that collectively contribute to the country's economy and cultural scene.

The Lake of Stars Festival alone generates an estimated $1.6 million into Malawi's economy each year by attracting visitors to discover and explore the warm heart of Africa.

Lake of Stars, which has grown from attracting only a few hundred visitors to becoming an internationally respected event, has garnered accolades from all quarters including CNN, The BBC, the Mail & Guardian, Lonely Planet and Forbes.