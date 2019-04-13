Nigeria: Buhari Decries Incessant Strikes By Universities

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the incessant strike by the university-based unions in Nigeria, saying it was seriously affecting education system in the country.

He made the lamentation at the 35th, 36th and 37th combined convocation of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto on Saturday.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah, urged the unions to be considerate as his government was not unaware of their problems and would not leave any stone unturned in addressing them.

He said that strikes were detrimental to academic and manpower development in the country.

According to President Buhari, their sustained investment on education was yielding positive results.

He however, urged managements of universities to evolve measures to improve the welfare of their staff and students.

While congratulating the graduates, he enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the university and the country.