West Africa: Ecowas Draft Report On Job Creation for Adoption Next Month in Abuja

The Parliament of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says the outcome of its delocalised meeting on youth job creation will be adopted at its plenary session in Abuja next month.

The Speaker ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo stated this at the opening of the Delocalised meeting of the Joint Committee on Communication and Information Technology, Education, Science & Technology, Labour, Employment, Youth, Sports and Culture in Guinea Conakry.

The speaker said the Delocalised meeting is aimed at ensuring that the committees come up with recommendations that will bring about job creation in the ECOWAS region through Entrepreneurship and the Development of Small Medium Enterprises, SMEs.

Cisse Lo said the meeting will also renew the parliament's commitment to developing strategies for economic integration.

He said the consideration and the adoption of draft report and recommendations of the Committees would be done at the plenary session of the ECOWAS parliament meeting to be held in Abuja, Nigeria next month.

The Representative of the ECOWAS commission, Liliane Alapini said that the issues of unemployment is at the heart of the region's integration pursuit.

She decried the failure of policies in terms of job creation and unemployment as being responsible for the rate of illegal Migration in West Africa.

She urged the committee to strengthen policies on Small and Medium Enterprises in the region.

The Guinean Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises Tibou Camara said that unemployment is a' time bomb' that must be tackled for economic growth and development of West Africa.

The country representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Ansoumane Berete said that industrialisation is paramount in eradicating poverty in the ECOWAS region.

He added that UNIDO is determined in helping young entrepreneurs develop their skills and potentials through proper training.

The theme for the Delocalized meeting is "Job Creation in the ECOWAS region through Entrepreneurship and the Development of SMEs.