Kenya: I'm Not Dating Timmy TDat, He Can't Seduce - Rosa Ree

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree has responded to rumors that she is dating Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat.

Timmy and Rosa Ree teamed up recently to release a 'dirty' themed collabo titled 'Kipopo'.

During Rose Ree stay in Kenya for the recording of the song, the two were spotted getting cozy in different hangouts.

They also posted photos on social media that had suggestive captions.

In one of the photos, Rosa Ree said; "You water me, I water you, we grow together."

This led to speculations that the two are dating.

However in an interview this week on Radio Citizen , Rosa Ree insisted that her relationship with Timmy is based purely on friendship and work.

Asked if she would mind dating Timmy, Rosa Ree branded him 'domo zege', a popular Tanzanian phrase for a man with poor seduction skills.

"Timmy ni mwanangu ni msanii kama mimi na namkubali sana kazi zake. Hata siku ya kwanza aliposlide kwenye DM, alikua mwoga mwoga halafu yule jamaa domo zege hivi. Jamaa domo zege ndio nakuambia sisi washikaji tu," Rosa Ree revealed.

Timmy has denied being a shy guy, but insists they are good friends who share much in common.