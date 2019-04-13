Somalia: Denmark Pledges U.S.$21 Million to Somalia

The government of Denmark has pledged to contribute $ 21 million to Somalia's rebuilding process.

In a statement, Denmark announced the amount to support to accelerate poverty reduction and sustainable economic growth.

Demark said it channeled through the World Bank's Multi-Partner Fund (MPF), the contribution provides resources to support effective and accountable governance.

World Bank Country Director for Somalia, Bella Bird, lauded the commitment of Denmark government saying it has been important for the World Bank and Somalia.

"Since our partnership with Denmark began, they have stressed the need to foster a collaborative relationship with the government and the private sector and supporting an enabling environment for greater economic growth and inclusion," said Bella. "The latest contribution will allow for a scale-up in resources for private sector development."

MPF is one of the funding windows established under Somalia's development and reconstruction pillar.