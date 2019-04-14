Zimbabwe: Mugabe Health Woes Persist, Ex-Leader to Spend Month in Singapore

Former President Robert Mugabe's health woes continue with the 95-year-old veteran politician reportedly in Singapore in his many expensive health related sojourns to the Asian country.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during an interview with state media ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations Thursday.

Mnangagwa said he was in constant touch with the man he overthrew in a military assisted coup November 2017 to check on his health.

"He has not been feeling well. At the age of 95, I think he is reasonably in good health. Currently he is not in the country. He left on the 2nd of April to Singapore, he will be away for about 29 days and he will come back.

"I am making sure that I do the facilitation for him to receive treatment, take him to Singapore and to bring him back, all the facilities, I make sure that it is done."

Evening during his time as the country's leader, Mugabe often flew out to Singapore to receive specialist treatment by doctors outside, often inviting scorn from opponents for abandoning his own health delivery system he has poorly presided over for decades, to seek better hospitals abroad.

However, at 95 and looking visibly weaker than he was before, Mugabe's health fears can only continue to mount.

His family and doctors have had the discipline of keeping his condition a closely guarded secret.

According to a US diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks 2011, then central bank governor Gideon Gono was cited as saying Mugabe suffered prostate cancer which could lead to Mugabe's death in three to five years from 2008.

Mugabe, who has declared he will live up to a hundred years, has miraculously fought ill health and has outlived some of his wartime colleagues.