Malawi: Ras Chikomeni Endorses Mutharika for Second Term

Rejected independent presidential aspirant Ras David Chikomeni Chirwa has endorsed President Peter Mutharika for the May 21 elections.

Chikomeni Chirwa made the announcement at a news conference in Lilongwe on Saturday.

He said Mutharika was the best among all the presidential candidates, with the ability to develop the country and improve the living conditions of Malawians.

Ras Chikomeni said his decision followed careful scrutiny of the candidates who will be in May 21 presidential ballot.

"President Mutharika is the one who has shown the most promise and hope for our nation," Ras Chikomeni said.

Malawi Electro Commision (MEC ) rejected Chikomeni on February 6 after he failed to comply with the requirement to pay the presidential nomination fee of K2 million and raising 10 signatures in each of the country's 28 districts. He only managed signatories from nine districts.