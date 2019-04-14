Malawi: Mutharika Deserves Second Term to Develop Malawi - Msaka

President Peter Mutharika is the only presidential candidate that has the sound agenda for developing Malawi and deserves a fresh mandate, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice-President for Eastern Region, Bright Msaka has said.

Masks said this when he addressed the rally at Nsipe Primary School ground in Ntcheu District on Saturday afternoon.

He said, other presidential candidates are contesting out of selfish, they just want to be tenants at Pot Number 1 - State House - but they have nothing new to offer Malawians which President Mutharika is not doing.

"They are promising you roads, schools, bridges, employment, fertiliser, hospitals etc which our government is already doing", said Msaka.

"The DPP government is Constructing Roads, We are building 250 Secondary Schools this year alone; Seven secondary schools per each constituency, we have just promoted 20,000 teachers, we have just employed young people who were under job training in government organisation and departments, what new will they bring in government?" he wondered.

Msaka called upon all people from Ntcheu District to choose development and not politics on 21May and vote for President Mutharika and all his member of parliaments and Counsellors in Ntcheu District .