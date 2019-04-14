Kenya: I Won't Let Anyone Destroy Jubilee - Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to protect the ruling Jubilee Party from detractors, saying "was not started by chance."

He observed that unlike other political outfits, Jubilee was founded to unite and transform Kenya.

"And no one can dare interfere with this plan. Jubilee will continue bringing Kenyans together besides empowering them," he said.

He said this in Njoro Constituency while meeting wananchi in Mauche as well as during the commissioning of the upgrading to bitumen standard of the 25-kilometre Miti Mingi-Bagaria-Naishi-Store Mbili Road.

The project is expected to cost Sh1.3 billion and it will be completed in October 2019.

The Deputy President was accompanied by a host of leaders, among them Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and MPs Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Mishra Kiprop (Kesses), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East).

Others were Liza Chelule (Women Rep, Nakuru), Florence Bore (Women Rep, Kericho), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Joyce Korir (Woman Rep, Bomet) and Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West).

Ruto said Jubilee will continue being one under the leadership of the party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

"There are no factions in Jubilee. We are one family and our purpose is to serve Kenyans," he added.

He called on the Opposition to launder its garments rather than seek to disintegrate Jubilee.

"Jubilee is not available for division and propaganda. We will defend the unity of our country and the government's development track-record," he added.

Waititu warned those after bringing down Jubilee that it will be an arduous task.

"The foundation of this party is the prosperity of our nation. We have strong plans and therefore know where we have come from, where we are and where we are heading. It is a party that is after serving many generations," said Waititu.

The Kiambu Governor said Mt Kenya would rally behind Dr Ruto as he seeks to be Kenya's president in 2022 because "we back leaders who are pro-development".

On his part, Murkomen noted that Jubilee party would not be used as a platform for talkshows by politicians with no agenda for the country.

He said those who want to work with Jubilee should divorce themselves from divisive and ethnic politics, and focus on issues.

"We are the products of issue-based politics. That is why when the right time comes, Dr Ruto will compete with other candidates who will be running for presidency through the Jubilee party," said the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator.

According to Ms Chelule, Jubilee will not stomach "the nonsense perpetrated by the group led by Maina Kamanda" of dividing Kenyans.

"It took us time and energy to forge unity between communities in Nakuru and Kenya as a whole," noted Senator Kihika, adding that Kenyans should avoid leaders who preach tribalism.

Ngunjiri wondered the value of Raila Odinga to Kenya's development agenda "so as to come between President Kenyatta and Deputy President Ruto".

"We will not accept any division brought in between President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto. If you are a failure, you are a failure," said the Bahati MP.

Maara MP lauded Kenyans for embracing unity and urged them to be vigilant.