Nigeria: Life After Death... How Top Nigerians Are Preparing for the Afterlife

Everything about the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, bespeaks opulence and class. From its well-manicured lawns and gardens, the walkways and driveways to the serene scenery and splendid landscape that exudes a peaceful memorial park, the private cemetery bears a striking semblance to the home of the wealthy and aristocrat. But it is the final resting place for those who can afford its dollar-priced facilities for their deceased loved ones.

Now, people don't even wait until they are dead before acquiring vaults and mausoleums, they buy ahead. Indeed, those who opine that the ways of the rich and influential are different from those of mere mortals are not mistaken. From the ways they live in opulence and style to places where they can be seen, the moneyed class never wavers in the tiniest of details that have to do with their well-being. It is why many of them are splurging on preparations for the afterlife.

Commissioned by then Governor Bola Tinubu in 2006, many top Nigerians have bought mausoleums and fitted them out to taste in preparation for when the Grim Reaper calls. The marble mausoleum of General T. Y Danjuma (rtd.) is beside that of his wife and it is as elegant as their enviable life. Sources said that among other Nigerians, Tinubu, Babatunde Raji Fashola and current Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, Tunde Fowler, Mutiu Sunmonu, all have their special places there. Don't forget, many prominent Nigerians currently inhabit several spaces six feet below the Vaults and Gardens, which prides itself as the leading provider of unparalleled and dignified final resting place in Africa.

Regarded as the foremost rest haven for dearly departed relatives, friends and loved ones; the promoters say it is the most exquisite and aesthetically pleasant private cemetery in the West African sub-region.

"Vaults and Gardens provides your departed loved ones with a beseem cemetery ground with state of the art facilities. We provide you with a dignified, caring and memorable funeral reflecting the lifestyle of your loved ones. We grant adequate information to help facilitate your funeral services, memorial services, etc. Vaults and Gardens has a dynamic, innovative and dependable team-oriented Management, which is made up of qualified and seasoned professionals with foresight and imagination," reads a statement on their website.