14 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: African Drum Festival Holds April 25-27

The African Drum Festival will hold from April 25 to 27, 2019, in Abeokuta Ogun State.

The theme for this year's festival, which is the fourth, is Drumming the future. It is a consolidation on last year's theme, which was Drumming for advancement. It is premised on looking at the potential contribution of drumming (Performing Arts) to the future of Africa.

The international conference and workshop section holds on the second day of the festival; and is superintended by the Festival Consultant, Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and; executed through the Creative Task Force.

The conference, second in the series, will hold on the second day of the festival, April 26, at the Olumo Tourist Resort. It will further explore the theme through a roundtable -- featuring master drummers and culture scholars from Nigeria and 14 countries, spread across the five regions of Africa.

Rhythms & Tonality is the sub-theme of the workshop section; examining the correlations between percussion (rhythms) and tonality (melody) -- in African musical composition.

