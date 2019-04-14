Zimbabwe: Ivy Kombo in String of Collaborations

Ivy Kombo's relationship with local artistes seems so strong. Despite being away for more than a decade, the United Kingdom-based diva's recent short stay in the country saw her clinching collaborations with three musicians. Two of the collaborations will be on her upcoming album "Mwari Vataura" that will be released next month.

Tatenda Mahachi featured on the song "Ndaiti Ndezvedu" that has already been recorded while the second collaboration with Prince Mafukidze -- titled "His Mercy Endures Forever" -- will be done when Kombo returns from the UK in the next few days.

The third collaboration with Elizabeth Manyowa titled "Ndozviudza Ani?" was released this week. Manyowa said she grabbed a chance to work with Kombo when she heard the singer was back in the country.

"When I heard that Ivy is back home I looked for her and presented my idea. She immediately agreed and came to our studio to put her voice on my track. It was a flawless recording and I am happy with the experience," said Manyowa.

"Ivy groomed me many years ago and she was happy to work with me. She assisted me with ideas when I recorded my first album 'Tsvakai Jehovha' in 1998. I also worked with AGEA Gospel Train that was their backing group and was managed by Baba (Admire) Kasi. Having Ivy's voice on my song is great."

Mahachi said featuring on Kombo's album is a great thing.

"She is our big sister in the industry and she inspired many in the field. The way she groomed many singers at their Nguva Yakwana Concert was outstanding," said Mahachi.

"When we did the song 'Ndaiti Ndezvedu', I learnt a lot from her. I was also humbled because she is open to ideas. I did not know a musician of her stature would be ready to take an idea from me. She is a real leader."

Mafukidze said their relationship with Kombo has been good over the years and their collaboration would enhance their combination.

During Nguva Yakwana, some proceeds of the event were channelled towards assisting children needing heart operations abroad and Mafukidze was part of the team responsible for donations.

It would be interesting to hear how Kombo and Mafukidze's voices merge given that they are both yesteryear hitmakers. Mafukidze is well known for songs "Driver" and "Chitsike".

Speaking about the collaborations, Kombo said it was good to be embraced by artistes back home after such a long time away.

"It is a good starting point. Working with fellow artistes at home is fascinating. My album will be released towards end of May and it is titled 'Mwari Vataura'," said Kombo.

"The track I did with Mahachi is about people who look down upon themselves because of situations yet they have great potential. The one with Mafukidze is a war song. It is about spiritual warfares that we fight daily."

All the singers on the collaborations and many other gospel musicians from here and abroad are expected to grace Nguva Yakwana Concert that makes a return in November after many years.