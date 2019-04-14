South Africa: 2 Arrested After 'Pregnant' Teen Found Dead in Yet Another Limpopo Pupil Murder Case

Two teenagers were arrested in yet another teenage murder case in Limpopo following the gruesome discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in Mokopane, outside Polokwane on Saturday.

Police have identified the deceased as Tebatjo Nkoana, who never returned home after leaving for school at about 06:40 on Friday.

Her body was discovered by a passerby at a dumping site in Mokopane on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said she was found lying on the ground, still dressed in her school uniform. She was allegedly pregnant, according to police, but this is unconfirmed.

Ngoepe would not say if there were any indications as to how the deceased was killed, or whether she sustained any visible injuries, saying it was all part of the ongoing police investigation.

He said the deceased was a learner at a local high school. The suspects arrested for her murder, aged 17 and 18, were also learners at the same school.

Ngoepe said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has "disappointedly condemned these criminal tendencies involving young and school-going children".

The latest incident comes after two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were arrested last weekend in connection with the death of a 12-year-old pupil at a special school in Seshego, News24 reported.

The deceased and the arrested suspects were learners at Grace and Hope Special School, where they stayed in a hostel.

In another incident, a group of high school learners were arrested in Polokwane late in February for the murder of 27-year-old Thoriso Themane.

Source: News24