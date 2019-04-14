Zimbabwe: Ill Mugabe to Miss Uhuru Celebrations Again

EX-STATE President Robert Mugabe looks set to miss the country's Independence Day celebrations for the second time since his November 2017 ouster after he was reported by incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be out for treatment in Singapore for the entire month.

"He has not been feeling well. At the age of 95, I think he is reasonably in good health. Currently he is not in the country. He left on the 2nd of April to Singapore, he will be way for about 29 days and he will come back.

"I am making sure that I do the facilitation for him to receive treatment, take him to Singapore and to bring him back, all the facilities, I make sure that it is done," Mnangagwa said.

Since his humiliating ouster in a military coup November 2017, Mugabe has snubbed almost all public events he religiously presided over during his time as the country's leader.

He only appeared on Election Day July 2018 to cast his vote which he publicly declared was not in favour of his once top aide, Mnangagwa he bitterly accuses of unconstitutionally removing him from power.

Zimbabwe marks 39 years of independence April 18.