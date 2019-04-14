Zimbabwe: Man Arrested for Forcing Daughter to Massage His 'Painful' Manhood

A 50-year-old father who forced his epileptic daughter to massage his manhood was on Thursday caged 12 months by a Mutare magistrate.

Lawrence Zinhumwe pleaded guilty to indecent assault charges when he appeared before Mutare Magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

In delivering judgment, magistrate Mahwe said a lengthy custodial sentence was appropriate for the father since he once committed a similar offence when he impregnated his niece sometime back.

Prosecutor, Fletcher Karombe told court that on August 2018 around 0900hrs, Zinhumwe called his daughter into his bedroom.

While inside, Zinhumwe took his daughter's hand and placed it on his manhood, instructing her to massage it three times while claiming it was painful.

Prosecutors told court that Zinhumwe often entered his daughter's bedroom while she was naked.

The abuse came to light when the daughter, age not given, was being quizzed by her mother about her pregnancy she got from a different partner.

All these incidences occurred when Zinhumwe's wife was away.

On the September 10 2018, the daughter was accompanied to police by her mother and filed indecent assault charges against her parent leading to his arrest.

Zinhumwe also underwent a medical examination to examine his state of mind and it was proved that he was of sound mind.