Sudan's Military Rulers Hold Talks With Protest Leaders

Sudan's military rulers have held talks with protests leaders demanding the creation of a civilian government following the overthrow of the country's regime - as thousands of people remained camped outside the army headquarters overnight.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change, an umbrella group leading the protests, on Saturday said they had delivered their demands - including restructuring Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service.

Sudan has seen two leaders toppled in two days after General Awad Ibn Ouf, who ousted longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, was himself ousted after 24 hours.

Bashir's 'military cronies need a civilian to run Sudan'

The new leader of the Military Transition Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has promised to hand over power to a civilian government within two years.

"All Armed forces soldiers/officers at the Sit-in are telling us not to leave. Literally All of them. Our demands have not been met. Stand your ground, revolutionaries, this is a decisive moment." #اعتصام_القيادة_العامة#مدن_السودان_تنتفض #SudanUprising https://t.co/ywashwfX1K

Samir R. Osman 🇸🇩 #HandsOffSudan (@samir_r_osman) 14 avril 2019

He also lifted a night curfew imposed by his predecessor and ordered the release of prisoners jailed under the emergency law for protests against al-Bashir.

In a statement broadcast on Sudanese radio, al-Burhan urged the protesters to return home - promising the military council was working to promote an equal society that protected political freedoms.