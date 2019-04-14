Kenya: It's Free Entry to Nairobi National Park, for Just a Day

Tourism Secretary Najib Balala has scraped entry fee at the Nairobi National park, Safari walk and Orphanage for Sunday

Kenya Wildlife Service made announcement of the offer on Twitter

"CS @Min_TourismKE @tunajibu declares tomorrow 14th April 2019 FREE Park entry to #Nairobi National Park/Safariwalk & orphanage for all CITIZENS. Karibuni," tweeted Kenya Wildlife Service.

Mr Balala made the announcement during the Global March for Wildlife at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Lang'ata.

Entrance to the park is usually Sh430 for adults and Sh215 for children. Adult foreigners working in the country in the country pay Sh1,030 and foreign children pay Sh515.

Non-residents pay Sh4,300 (adults) and Sh2,200 (Children).

KWS spokesperson Paul Udoto said Mr Balala's directive is an appreciation of the leadership he sees in the youth.

"In appreciation the CS decided with the large number that came out to support today's march they should have a free entry and as a gesture of goodwill he wanted to include the general public," he told Nairobi News through the phone.

The Global March for Wildlife is an annual event marked worldwide to create awareness on illegal trade of ivory and animal trophy.

