14 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rape, Murder-Accused Teen Dies in Mpumalanga Police Cells

By Poloko Tau

The death of a rape and murder-accused teenager while in police custody is now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

According to IPID, the body of 17-year-old Calvin Chiloane was allegedly found hanging inside his cell at Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

His body was discovered a day after he appeared in court on Friday. According to IPID, his school shirt was used to "commit suicide".

"The deceased had been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old school girl who was found in a shallow grave. He was detained at Pienaar (police station) to appear in court on Monday for a social worker's report and bail application," said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

"He was detained alone in a juvenile cell after his appearance in court on Friday. The family of the deceased was informed (and) an inquest docket was opened and will be investigated by IPID."

Dlamini said a post-mortem will be conducted and will be arranged for Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

