14 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gospel Singer Rose Muhando Discharged From Hospital

By Hilary Kimuyu

Troubled Tanzania gospel musician Rose Muhando, who has been in hospital since late year, has finally checked out of hospital.

Muhando was hospitalized a few weeks after a video clip emerged online showing her being exorcised of 'demons' by controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Center.

Muhando's discharge from hospital was announced on Facebook by gospel singer Solomon Mkubwa.

FINE AND HEALTHY

The video clip shows the singer in the company of fellow artistes Annastacia Mukabwa and Nancy Chebet.

"Thank you very much God's children. As you can see, I am fine and healthy," a smiling Muhando says.

DRUG ADDICTION

"God has done something that no human being would have managed to do. Our sister is going to knock on the doors of Christians because God has allowed her to do so," she adds.

The media in Tanzania has in the past reported that the artiste has been suffering from drug addiction.

Muhando has been residing in Kenya for months after she fled Tanzania claiming that she had received death threats from unknown people.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).