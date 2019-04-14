Kenya: DJ Fully Focus Set to Light Up Nairobi With 'Passport Experience'

After being postponed in December last year, US-based DJ Fully Focus is finally bringing his Passport Experience conference (PXP Fest) to Nairobi.

The event will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) on Friday.

Born and raised in Kenya before moving to the US, DJ Fully Focus created the first multi-cultural music festival in 2015 that showcases the best of different genres including but not limited to Afrobeat, Soca, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, EDM.

The international festival will be making its African debut in Nairobi with a conference featuring guest speakers from Netflix, Roc Nation, eCitizen, among others.

MULTI-CULTURAL EVENT

PXP Fest is a multi-cultural event and it's held annually in Atlanta, US, with showcases in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Texas and Las Vegas.

The brand has previously been featured in The Washington Times, Vibe Magazine, Associated Press, NPR, Shade Room and Fader and endorsed by Coca Cola and Jack Daniel's, among other international brands.

PXP has also been successfully showcased in SXSW and now has a monthly residency in Las Vegas at the Chateau rooftop inside Paris Casino.

During his media tour in Kenya in March, DJ Fully Focus said that it has been his dream to bring PXP home not only because he is from Kenya but he also believes Kenya is a goldmine for talent, brains and opportunity.

CELEBRATE INNOVATION

"My hope is to inspire and encourage the dreamers and doers of this beautiful country, that we can do anything we put our minds to. I feel like education is the big missing thing here," DJ Fully Focus said.

The conference seeks to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in three sectors; music, TV and film and tech and will see several executives from top entertainment and tech companies visit Kenya this week for the conference.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications Joseph Mucheru, Joy Young (Director of Promotion, Roc Nation), London Kemp (Global Head of Real Estate, Netflix) James Ayugi (founder eCitizen) and Bukola Akinfaderin (Lead Android Engineer at Ancestry) and Uber are expected to give talks at the conference.

Others also expected at the event include Sauti Sol, Kiddominant, Taio Tripper. The conference will be moderated by Patricia Kihoro Martin Mwango, Wangechii among others.