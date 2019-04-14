Kenya: Jubilee MPs Say Only Uhuru Kenyatta Can End Party Wrangles

Jubilee MPs have said it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can end the infighting in the ruling party over 2022 succession politics because he introduced them to the Deputy President William Ruto and directed them to be seeking his assistance.

The MPs said they have been living "in panic and confusion" after withdrawal of their security detail on Friday.

Maragua MP Mary Waithira, whose security detail wasn't withdrawn, said they have to call their bodyguards every morning to just confirm whether they have been recalled.

Ms Waithira and her Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome, whose bodyguards were recalled, said the two Jubilee factions have plunged the party into politics of hatred and division.

The two MPs are in Team Tanga Tanga which is led Mr Ruto and blame rising political temperatures in the country on the recent withdrawal of bodyguards attached to Mr Ruto's allies.

Several other leaders whose bodyguards were withdrawn on Friday are: Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

'INTIMIDATION'

The outspoken Kandara MP criticised the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, accusing them of being used to intimidate and harass supporters of Mr Ruto.

"We overwhelmingly voted for the Presidency which comprised Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto and we look upon the party leader to stabilise the confusion in the party," said Ms Wahome.

On her part, Ms Waithira said the leaders are living in panic and confusion after their colleagues' bodyguards were withdrawn.

"After the election, the President invited us to State House and introduced us to Dr Ruto and told us to be consulting him whenever we require any assistance and that's what we have been doing.

"He should invite us for a meeting or even urge the top leadership of the party to call us and explain to us our wrongdoing... because withdrawing the security detail is not a solution," she said.

The two leaders, who were speaking on Sunday at the Saba Saba Catholic Church in Maragua Constituency, blamed their recent predicament on the handshake between Mr Kenyatta and opposition figure Raila Odinga.

MT KENYA PARTY

Murang'a Senator Irung'u Kangata, who was also present, said the party is headed in the wrong direction.

"Our party is headed in a wrong direction because the two factions of Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke teams are creating hatred amongst their colleagues whom they perceive to be in rival camps," he said.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said he will register a political party for the Mt Kenya region.

"We erred when we dissolved our party, The National Alliance, because Jubilee Party is an amorphous vehicle where we can't plan about Mt Kenya through it. I shall register a political party that Mt Kenya leaders will use to plan for our future stake in government," he said.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi maintained the need for the leaders to support Mr Kenyatta in his fight against graft and supporting the investigative agencies.

"We must not politicise war on graft and we must support the President when he is fighting graft and those who have stolen money for the dams," Mr Ngugi, a Kieleweke member, said.