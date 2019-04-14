Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Off to a False Start At Afcon 2019

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania U-17 national football team's campaign at the Afcon 2019 took off to a false start after they suffered a 5-4 loss to Nigeria at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The nine-goal thriller saw the Serengeti boys go down in the first quarter of the game but they quickly equalized to bring parity to the proceedings.

The Nigerians regrouped and by the first half whistle Serengeti Boys were down by 3-1 but that was just perhaps just half the story.

At the restart, the more determined Seregenti Boys came out reenergized looking to get something out of the game and their efforts bore fruits after Kelvin John's long range shot beat Nigeria's custodian to reduce the deficit.

Three minutes later parity had been restored after the Nigerian side conceded a penalty which was cheekily converted to bring Serengeti Boys level.

This was perhaps against the script as another penalty was soon awarded and for the first time the Serengeti Boys were in the lead sending thousands of fans at the National Stadium into frenzy.

Things, however, would take a different turn after Nigeria won a free kick outside the area which was converted.

Four minute later Nigeria would wrap thing up with their fifth goal. Serengeti now face Angola and Uganda in their next test.