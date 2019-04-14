14 April 2019

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Africa: Ivanka Trump In Africa For Women's Economic Summit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Michael Vadon/Flickr
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Sunday for a summit on African women's economic inclusion and empowerment.

In addition to attending the summit, the daughter of the U.S. president, who is also an advisor to her father, will meet with female workers in the coffee industry, and tour a female-run textile facility.

President Donald Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum in February, establishing the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. W-GDP says it hopes to "reach 50 million women by 2025, through the work of the the United States Government and its partners."

It was not immediately clear if the controversy that surrounds the U.S. president will follow his daughter to Africa. The president has not been kind in his remarks about Africa and its migrants.

"I don't think people will have a good feeling" said Ethiopian journalist Sisay Woubshet, about the president's daughter visit to the Continent.

Marakle Tesfaye, an activist, said, however, "I think she's coming genuinely to empower women and it's good that she's coming because she will push forward our agenda."

Trump is also scheduled to an make an appearance at a World Bank policy summit.

More on This

Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative to Hold First-Ever Regional Summit in Cote d'Ivoire

WHO: Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.