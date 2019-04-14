South Africa: Whale Shark Carcass On Camps Bay Beach Washed Out to Sea

The whale shark carcass that was found on Camps Bay beach in Cape Town washed into the surf at high tide on Saturday night, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has said.

This after the shark was found to be in poor health on shore and died earlier on Saturday afternoon.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon on Sunday said the City of Cape Town solid waste removal were unable to reach it during efforts to remove it for disposal on Sunday morning.

"The carcass appears to have lost buoyancy and there is the possibility that it may not wash ashore. If the carcass washes ashore it will be recovered for disposal but failing this it can be expected that natural decomposition will occur at sea," Lambinon said.

The NSRI has warned the public on the Atlantic Seaboard around Camps Bay to be cautious due to the possibility of increased shark activity that may result from the decomposing carcass.

"However NSRI are urging the public to take heed of this precautionary advisory in the awareness that a whale shark carcass remains in the surfline at Camps Bay beach currently decomposing naturally," he said.

