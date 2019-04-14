14 April 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Air Force Loses Airman in Parachuting Accident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it had lost an airman in a parachuting accident in Kaduna.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Daramola said: "NAF is sad to announce the passing of one of its airmen, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, who died in Kaduna today, April 14 2019, in a parachuting accident during recurrency training.

"On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss.

"We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest."

(NAN)

