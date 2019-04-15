Nigeria: Govt Woos Global Investors, Says Reforms Are Paying Off

Photo: This Day

Investments in Nigeria

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has assured global investors that Nigeria is ready for business as it has improved significantly the ease of doing business and other reforms.

The Minister stated this while wooing investors who attended the 2019 World Bank/IMF Spring Meeting in Washington DC, United States of America, assuring them of high returns in investment.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Paul Ella Abechi, said the minister made the call while at a close door session the "Corpoate Council on Africa (CCA) Investor Roundtable: A Conversation with Prospective Investors" in Washington DC.

The CCA conversation with prospective investors featured presentation on Nigeria's 2019 economic outlook. The Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma also attended the session.

She said Nigeria is driving reforms in several sectors which will potentially impact private investors positively.

"Nigeria's Economic Recovery & Growth Plan targets investments in critical infrastructure & Human Capital Development, as well as enhance food security, foster industrialisation, create jobs & facilitate the ease of doing business" she said.

On restoring growth she explained that macroeconomic stability; & economic diversification (agriculture & food security; mining & minerals remains a priority for the government.

She noted that investing in the Nigerian people means social Inclusion, job creation; and youth empowerment.

She also said the FG is pursuing improved human capital development through qualitative & affordable healthcare; reformed education system.

Mrs. Ahmed Nigeria is also committed to building a globally competitive economy.