Nigeria: Petrol Scarcity - NSCDC Threatens Showdown With Ekiti Dealers

Ado Ekiti — The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will on Monday begin clampdown on petrol dealers hoarding or diverting products in Ekiti State.

The NDCDC, Ekiti Command, said it will not allow those he described as unscrupulous dealers to create artificial scarcity in the state over nonexistent anticipation that the official pump price may increase.

Governor Kayode Fayemi on Friday issued similar threat against some petrol dealers found to be hoarding fuel and compelled motorists to engage in panic buying since Friday.

The development had also caused resurface of long queues in filling stations across the state and hike in the pump price in some stations to as high as N160 pet litre.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the command's Commandant , Mr. Solomon Iyamu, said he had instructed anti vandal operatives to commence random checks on petrol stations and arrest those hoarding the product and subject people to hardship.

Iyamu, who spoke through the Command's public Relations Officer, Tolu Afolabi, added that the operation will begin by 8am on Monday.

"We are starting the operation on Monday and those sabotaging the system will be arrested and brought to justice.

" We realised that long queues and artificial scarcity had been created by some petrol dealers and we ready to address the issue.

"If we get to your petrol station and we found out that it has as high as 10,000 litres of petrol in its pits but the dealer is not selling, then he is liable and such person will face the law.

" We leant from good authorities that very high number of our petrol stations are now hoarding the product. Some are also selling above N145 pet litre, these are the issues we will tackle squarely", he stated.

The NDCDC boss urged motorists to offer useful information to the command , to help his men and officers in carrying out the operation.