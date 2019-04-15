Namibia: Unam Remain Top After Great Comeback

UNAM overcame a 13-0 deficit to beat Western Suburbs 16-13 and remain at the top of the Namibia Rugby Premier League after Saturday's matches.

Unam are now the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League after United suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 23-19 to Rehoboth, while Wanderers thumped Reho Falcon 59-26.

At Suburbs Park, the home team gave an impressive defensive performance to keep Unam at bay, but scoring opportunities were also wasted due to numerous handling errors by both sides.

Unam flanker Gilad Plaatjies came close to opening the scoring on 18 minutes after a great break and run down the touchline, but he was tackled five metres from the try line.

Unam left wing Milaan van Wyk also came close, with only a great tackle by Suburbs fullback Ricardo Swartz keeping him out.

Suburbs were defending desperately, but eventually got away from their try line after a great line-out take by James Kisting and a clearance kick by Chrysander Botha, and then opened the scoring when Justin Nel landed a penalty on 25 minutes.

That seemed to lift the home side as they started bashing away at Unam's try line and left wing Russel van Wyk finally went over in the corner, after fine handling skills by fullback Swartz.

Nel added a great conversion from the touchline to put Suburbs 10-0 ahead at the half time break.

Another penalty by Nel early in the second half put Suburbs 13-0 ahead, but Unam finally opened their account through two penalties by fullback Lorenzo Louis.

Suburbs had a great opportunity to stretch their lead when they were awarded a penalty with 12 minutes to go, but Nel's attempt went narrowly wide.

They were made to pay as Unam struck back with a vengeance in the closing stages.

Another Louis penalty reduced the deficit to 13-9, and with Unam bashing away at Suburbs' line, hooker Shaun van Wyk finally went over for the winning try, converted by Louis.

Unam now lead the log on 14 points, three clear from United who suffered their first defeat away to Rehoboth.

In a close encounter, Rehoboth right wing Paulus Hangula scored both their tries, while centre Henrique Olivier converted both tries and added two penalties.

It was Rehoboth's first victory of the season and moves them up to joint fourth place on the log with Suburbs on five points.

Wanderers' meanwhile moved into third place on nine points with an emphatic 59-26 victory against Reho Falcon in Rehoboth.

They ran in a total of nine tries with fullback Lean Stoop and left wing Tuna Amutenya scoring three each, and flanker Marnus van Wyk, hooker Stefan Hattingh and substitute back Bredell Wessels one try each.

Centre Brandon Groenewald added six conversions and substitute back Francois Coetzee one.

Reho Falcon replied with two tries by fullback Rolando Britz, while fly half Franklin Busch converted both and added four penalties.